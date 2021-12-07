All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Black Male working at home on sofa using laptop in living room
R
By ReeldealHD
- Stock footage ID: 1083516493
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|4096 × 2160
|MOV
|888.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|2046 × 1080
|MOV
|11.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|910 × 480
|MOV
|2.3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Relaxed serious millennial african ethnic guy student freelancer using laptop device leaning on sofa at home office, focused mixed race entrepreneur working distantly typing on notebook in apartment
4k00:07Happy afro american man wear glasses relax with laptop looking away dreaming resting on sofa at home, smiling young mixed race guy lounge on couch with notebook feel satisfied concept, close up view
4k00:11Young Man in Glasses is Sitting on a Sofa and Watching TV with Horizontal Green Screen Mock Up. It's Evening and Room at Home Has Working Lamps.
4k00:10Happy Young Man Uses Smartphone while Sitting on a Sofa at Home. Man Browses Through Internet, Watches Videos and Uses Social Networks at Home.
hd00:16Diverse millennials using laptops and smartphones sitting on couch, multi-ethnic young people working entertaining online with devices at meeting in public place indoors, obsessive gadgets addiction
4k00:22Close up head shot portrait man applicant sit on couch at home wave hand greeting employer hr managers answers questions feels confident during pass job interview distantly by video call app concept
4k00:08Smiling senior elder 80s man using digital tablet computer pad modern tech relax on sofa. Happy retired old grandfather browse internet read e book in app chatting online with distance doctor at home.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:17African american man using laptop while sitting on the couch at home. self isolation and working at home concept
4k00:17African american man using laptop while sitting on the couch at home. self isolation and working at home concept
Same model in other videos
Related video keywords
adultafrican-american ethnicityarchitectblack ethnicityblack peoplebusinessbusiness finance and industrybusinessmancoffee cupcomputercreative occupationday in the life seriesdomestic lifeentrepreneureyeglasseseyewearfashionablegay manhome interiorhome officehome ownershiphouseindoorsinternetlaptoplgbtqia peoplelife balancelifestylesliving roommalemature adultmennote padone personpeoplepillowprofessional occupationreal peopleresidential buildingretirementsofatechnologytelecommutingtraderusing laptopwireless technologywood - materialworkingworking at home