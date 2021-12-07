 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Portrait of male with spectacles standing outside in street

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083516487
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV644.7 MB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV8.7 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
4k00:14Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking in Downtown. Soft Focus.
Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
hd00:22Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
4k00:13Shot move around businessman stand in the city center street uses phone texting scrolling tapping smile technology communication sunny day success slow motion
Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking. Soft Moving Focus.
4k00:18Office Managers and Business People Commute to Work in the Morning or from Office on Foot. Pedestrians are Dressed Smartly. Successful People Walking. Soft Moving Focus.
Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
hd00:38Attractive man with a beard and briefcase dancing in the street
Happy Smiling Businessman Driving a Car. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Happy Smiling Businessman Driving a Car. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Happy Smiling Businessman Driving a Car through Streets of Night City. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Happy Smiling Businessman Driving a Car through Streets of Night City. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Walking businessman in Tokyo
hd00:27Walking businessman in Tokyo

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Excited Businessman Listening to Music While Driving a Car. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:10Excited Businessman Listening to Music While Driving a Car. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
Portrait of modern urban millennial man scroll news or social media on smartphone. Generation z hipster man stand in futuristic cool scenery. Neon lights and new normal 2020 setup. Cinematic youth
4k00:08Portrait of modern urban millennial man scroll news or social media on smartphone. Generation z hipster man stand in futuristic cool scenery. Neon lights and new normal 2020 setup. Cinematic youth
Portrait of a Happy Handsome Young Adult Businessman in Smart Casual Clothes Posing on City Street. Successful Male in Financial District. Background with Office Buildings and Billboards.
4k00:09Portrait of a Happy Handsome Young Adult Businessman in Smart Casual Clothes Posing on City Street. Successful Male in Financial District. Background with Office Buildings and Billboards.
Portrait of Handsome Young Adult Businessman Using Smartphone on the Street in a Big City. Confident Executive Connecting with People Online, Messaging, Browsing Internet on His Way to Office.
4k00:09Portrait of Handsome Young Adult Businessman Using Smartphone on the Street in a Big City. Confident Executive Connecting with People Online, Messaging, Browsing Internet on His Way to Office.
Same model in other videos
Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
4k00:14Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
4k00:13Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone

Related video keywords