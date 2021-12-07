 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Mature Male at home making coffee in kitchen

R

By ReeldealHD

  • Stock footage ID: 1083516475
Video clip length: 00:14FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 1.90:1Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1794096 × 2160MOV2.5 GB
HD$792046 × 1080MOV22.2 MB
SD$65910 × 480MOV4.4 MB

Related stock videos

Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
4k00:29Happy family mom dad and kids siblings cooking together, young parents teaching children son daughter learning cutting fresh vegetable salad prepare healthy food in modern kitchen interior together
close-up of a chef working the wok with flames roasting mixed colorful vegetables tossing them , restaurant kitchen , slow motion
hd00:19close-up of a chef working the wok with flames roasting mixed colorful vegetables tossing them , restaurant kitchen , slow motion
Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
4k00:23Chef salt grilled meat at stone cutting board. Closeup man hands salting steak in slow motion. Close up hands finishing ready steak. Closeup grill meat dish with vegetables at professional kitchen.
Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
4k00:07Funny happy couple cook dinner in an open space kitchen full of light, he is serious chops organic vegetables and she tries to steal a snack. they are excited, peaceful and loving
Chef is finishing meal teasty beef steak with salad for guest of restaurant. Final touch tomatoes
4k00:09Chef is finishing meal teasty beef steak with salad for guest of restaurant. Final touch tomatoes
Affectionate young family couple happy husband and wife sit on cozy kitchen room floor hold glasses drink red wine talk laugh celebrate holiday new home purchase rent mortgage investment, above view
hd00:07Affectionate young family couple happy husband and wife sit on cozy kitchen room floor hold glasses drink red wine talk laugh celebrate holiday new home purchase rent mortgage investment, above view
catering company preparing large numbers of food, delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant.
hd00:12catering company preparing large numbers of food, delicious gourmet meal is being given the finishing touches by the chef in a restaurant.
Chef decorating cake at kitchen. Closeup male chef making dessert in slow motion. Professional cook decorating cake at workplace. Young man cooking chocolate cake
4k00:28Chef decorating cake at kitchen. Closeup male chef making dessert in slow motion. Professional cook decorating cake at workplace. Young man cooking chocolate cake

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Close-up of a Chef Preparing Flambe Style Dish on a Pan. Oil and Alcohol Ignite with Open Flames. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Close-up of a Chef Preparing Flambe Style Dish on a Pan. Oil and Alcohol Ignite with Open Flames. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Professional Chef Cooks Flambe Style. He Prepares Dish in a Pan with Open Flames. He Works in a Modern Kitchen with Different Ingredients Lying Around. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:13Professional Chef Cooks Flambe Style. He Prepares Dish in a Pan with Open Flames. He Works in a Modern Kitchen with Different Ingredients Lying Around. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
4k00:15Father and son baking biscuits in Kitchen
Famous Chef Decorates His Special Fish Dish with Some Greens. He Works in a Modern Kitchen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:09Famous Chef Decorates His Special Fish Dish with Some Greens. He Works in a Modern Kitchen. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
Same model in other videos
Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
4k00:14Black male looking at recipe on smart phone and checking food in oven at home
Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
4k00:10Single black male watching film on laptop in bed at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:09Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Male working in bed using laptop late at night
4k00:06Male working in bed using laptop late at night
Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
4k00:11Business man working from home using laptop phone and computer
Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
4k00:13Black Male waking up from alarm on smart phone in bed in morning
Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
4k00:07Black male leaving home talking on smart phone
Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone
4k00:11Male having breakfast at home on sofa and talking on smart phone

Related video keywords