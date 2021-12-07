 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Kanchrapara , West Bengal , India - 11 15 2021: Indian romantic young couple riding in cycle on mud road, indian man and woman in love, slowmotion shot

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083515374
Video clip length: 00:23FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP4138 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV8.2 MB

Related stock videos

A young couple are laughing while watching a funny video on a smartphone or cellphone sitting in modern coffee shop. Two happy and joyous friends watching a movie on a mobile phone in a cafe interior
4k00:18A young couple are laughing while watching a funny video on a smartphone or cellphone sitting in modern coffee shop. Two happy and joyous friends watching a movie on a mobile phone in a cafe interior
shot of a young attractive and happy Indian husband helping wife to prepare food for dinner or chop vegetables in the kitchen, a couple having quality time together while cooking a meal on holidays
4k00:25shot of a young attractive and happy Indian husband helping wife to prepare food for dinner or chop vegetables in the kitchen, a couple having quality time together while cooking a meal on holidays
multiethnic couple cooking in a spacious kitchen
hd00:16multiethnic couple cooking in a spacious kitchen
Silhouette of slender girl dance during the sunset.
hd00:18Silhouette of slender girl dance during the sunset.
multiethnic couple cooking in a spacious kitchen
hd00:08multiethnic couple cooking in a spacious kitchen
Silhouette of slender girl dance during the sunset.
hd00:19Silhouette of slender girl dance during the sunset.
A young happy beautiful girl in red dress surprises and smiling when her boyfriend proposes by putting wedding ring in her finger. Excited female when male partner proposes for marriage.
4k00:26A young happy beautiful girl in red dress surprises and smiling when her boyfriend proposes by putting wedding ring in her finger. Excited female when male partner proposes for marriage.
A movement shot of two Indian Male and female corporate office rural colleagues or co-workers working together on a laptop outdoors and interacting over an assignment or project next to the river.
4k00:19A movement shot of two Indian Male and female corporate office rural colleagues or co-workers working together on a laptop outdoors and interacting over an assignment or project next to the river.

Related video keywords