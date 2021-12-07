All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Los Angeles , United States - 07 19 2021: Universal Studios in Cloudy Los Angeles, California, USA - pull back, dolly shot
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083515371
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|435.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|15.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|3 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Singapore -july,2019:Time Lapse footage with transition zoom of Tourist taking photos with Universal Studios globe in Sentosa island during cloudy day.
4k00:09Singapore -july,2019:Time Lapse footage with transition zoom of Tourist taking photos with Universal Studios globe in Sentosa island during cloudy day.
4k00:09Singapore -july,2019:Time Lapse footage with transition zoom of Tourist taking photos with Universal Studios globe in Sentosa island during cloudy day.
4k00:12Singapore -july,2019:Time Lapse footage with transition zoom of Tourist taking photos with Universal Studios globe in Sentosa island during cloudy day.
Related video keywords
americaamericanamusementarchitectureattractioncaliforniacitycloudycrowddollyentertainmententrancefamousfunglobeholidayhollywoodlandmarkleisurelos angelesmovieorlandoovercastparkpeoplepull backrecreationresortrotatesrotatingshotsignskyspherespinningstudiostudiossummersymbolthemetourtourismtouristtraveluniversaluniversal studiosusaviewworld