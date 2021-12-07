 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Bacau , Romania - 11 22 2021: Christening Godparents Holding Baby At Catholic Christening

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083515356
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP412.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3 MB

Related stock videos

A man like Jesus Christ is digging a hole in the dungeon, a man is searching for a precious treasure, a man in a white robe is digging the earth with a stick and finds gold, Jesus hides the holy grail
hd00:12A man like Jesus Christ is digging a hole in the dungeon, a man is searching for a precious treasure, a man in a white robe is digging the earth with a stick and finds gold, Jesus hides the holy grail
Christian cross appears bright in the sky background
hd00:20Christian cross appears bright in the sky background
OROPA, BIELLA, ITALY - JULY 7, 2018: people, children and adults are sitting on a benches in a catholic old church, looking at the altar and wall paintings. Shrine of Oropa, Sanctuary, in the
4k00:13OROPA, BIELLA, ITALY - JULY 7, 2018: people, children and adults are sitting on a benches in a catholic old church, looking at the altar and wall paintings. Shrine of Oropa, Sanctuary, in the
Sunlight Through Church Stain-glass Window
hd00:07Sunlight Through Church Stain-glass Window
Silhouettes of hands raised in worship with light rays and Cross.
hd00:20Silhouettes of hands raised in worship with light rays and Cross.
girl stretches out her hand in the sun. faith in god dream a religion concept. hand in the sun close-up silhouette sunlight dream of happiness
4k00:26girl stretches out her hand in the sun. faith in god dream a religion concept. hand in the sun close-up silhouette sunlight dream of happiness
Baptism Rites when a priest put his hand on the baby and make the sign of the cross
hd00:13Baptism Rites when a priest put his hand on the baby and make the sign of the cross
hyper lapse of St. Peter's Basilica, Sant Angelo Bridge, Vatican, Rome, Italy
4k00:08hyper lapse of St. Peter's Basilica, Sant Angelo Bridge, Vatican, Rome, Italy

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Medium shot of young Caucasian man and his beautiful bride standing at altar in Christian church during wedding ceremony and holding hands of each other. Priest reading Bible
4k00:17Medium shot of young Caucasian man and his beautiful bride standing at altar in Christian church during wedding ceremony and holding hands of each other. Priest reading Bible
CIRCA 1938 - The Eucharistic Congress opens in New Orleans, Louisiana with Catholic bishops on hand to watch the parade.
4k00:37CIRCA 1938 - The Eucharistic Congress opens in New Orleans, Louisiana with Catholic bishops on hand to watch the parade.
CIRCA 1938 - 100,000 Catholics pack a park in New Orleans, Louisiana for Eucharistic rites during the Eucharistic Congress.
4k00:55CIRCA 1938 - 100,000 Catholics pack a park in New Orleans, Louisiana for Eucharistic rites during the Eucharistic Congress.
Low angle view of old Caucasian clergyman wearing black clothes and white collar standing in Christian church against stained-glass window with Bible in hands and preaching Sunday sermon
4k00:19Low angle view of old Caucasian clergyman wearing black clothes and white collar standing in Christian church against stained-glass window with Bible in hands and preaching Sunday sermon

Related video keywords