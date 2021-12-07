All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Native Taro leaf in a forest in Hawaii.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083514954
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|17.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Aerial drone view of Hanalei Valley Taro Fields in Kauai, Hawaii. Shot of green lush mountain landscape fruitful wet green and red brown field. Taro root food starch staple poi
4k00:30Drone aerial view of revaling tropical rainforest with beautiful small creek waterfall in south of Asia
hd00:25Calm of footage concept. Close-up raining on elephant ear leafs (Alocasia leave : plants with large heart-shaped leaves.) in slow motion. Footage of meditation for relaxing. 4K Mobile footage.