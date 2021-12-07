 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Closeup shot of a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083514777
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV39.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV1.8 MB

Related stock videos

Closeup slider shot of a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
4k00:05Closeup slider shot of a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
Shot zooming on a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
4k00:08Shot zooming on a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
Cameraing over a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
4k00:08Cameraing over a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
Freshly baked chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies on a baking sheet
4k00:05Freshly baked chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies on a baking sheet
Freshly baked chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies on a baking sheet
4k00:08Freshly baked chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies on a baking sheet
Cameraing over a wooden board with chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
4k00:12Cameraing over a wooden board with chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies

Related video keywords