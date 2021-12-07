All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Closeup shot of a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083514777
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|39.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|9 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|1.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:05Closeup slider shot of a setup for food photography, chewy pistachio amaretti Christmas cookies
Related video keywords
adventalmondsamarettibakedbakerbakerybakingbaking sheetboardbranchchewychristmascloseupcookiescrunchydelicacydeliciousdetaileuropeeuropeanfeastfestivitiesfood photographyfood videographyfreshfreshly bakedholidayhollyitalianitalyluxurymacrophotographerphotographypistachiopistachiospowderedsetupsoftspecialtysugarsweettastytexturetraditiontraditionalvideographywooden