 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Goroka , Eastern Highlands Province , Papua New Guinea - 11 30 2021: Mother and daughter at river clearing stones.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083514657
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP424.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.9 MB

Related stock videos

asian mother & daughter cycling on lakeside promenade in summer
4k00:11asian mother & daughter cycling on lakeside promenade in summer
rear view of asian family of 4 walking on waterfront promenade at dusk
4k00:18rear view of asian family of 4 walking on waterfront promenade at dusk
Young black family standing at the riverside in Manhattan
4k00:22Young black family standing at the riverside in Manhattan
Happy Caucasian family having adventure together fishing on Colorado River
4k00:18Happy Caucasian family having adventure together fishing on Colorado River
Slow Motion Shot Of Family Hiking Along Path By River In UK Lake District
4k00:29Slow Motion Shot Of Family Hiking Along Path By River In UK Lake District
Parents carrying kids walking by the river in Manhattan
4k00:10Parents carrying kids walking by the river in Manhattan
UDAIPUR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 24, 2012: Indian woman washing clothes in the lake in Udaipur, India, 24 nov 2012
hd00:25UDAIPUR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 24, 2012: Indian woman washing clothes in the lake in Udaipur, India, 24 nov 2012
Closeup of tanned human hands of family of three persons. Father, mother and little son drawing heart shapes in sand on river beach. Love and togetherness concept. Real time full hd video footage.
hd00:09Closeup of tanned human hands of family of three persons. Father, mother and little son drawing heart shapes in sand on river beach. Love and togetherness concept. Real time full hd video footage.

Related video keywords