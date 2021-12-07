All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Goroka , Eastern Highlands Province , Papua New Guinea - 11 30 2021: Mother and daughter at river clearing stones.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083514657
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|24.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|7.9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:25UDAIPUR, INDIA - NOVEMBER 24, 2012: Indian woman washing clothes in the lake in Udaipur, India, 24 nov 2012