0

Stock video

Aerial wide shot of tourist and kids relaxing on sandy beach with clear water and coral reef during summer - Maitai Bay,New Zealand

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083514369
Video clip length: 00:06FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP475.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV16.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.3 MB

