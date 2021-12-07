All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Barcelona , Catalonia , Spain - 11 15 2021: A young couple sitting at the famous mosaic ceramic bench of Park Guell (Barcelona, Spain) and discussing their itinerary.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083514240
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|61.5 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|24.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.8 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:10Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking down European street in Barcelona Spain POV travel concept
4k00:09Rear view tourist woman Walking narrow streets of Barcelona Wearing cute summer dress enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure
4k00:13Tourist couple wearing brightly colored poncho in rainy European city kissing under umbrella sightseeing on vacation
4k00:08Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking down European street in Barcelona Spain POV travel concept
hd00:11Happy couple selfie self portrait photo in Park Guell, Barcelona, Spain. Beautiful young multiracial couple looking at camera having fun on Europe travel vacation. Asian woman, Caucasian man.
hd00:14Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking down European street in Lviv, Ukraine. POV travel concept
4k00:23brunette spanish woman walking on beach barcelona spain, tourist happy student girl smiling near sea
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:08Young couple holding hands woman leading boyfriend walking down European street in Barcelona Spain POV travel concept
4k00:11Tourist couple taking photograph of organic hanging garden wearing cute summer dress alone in Barcelona street using smartphone photographing European city scene enjoying vacation travel adventure
4k00:10Tourist couple taking photograph with smartphone streets of Barcelona Sightseeing enjoying European summer holiday travel vacation adventure
Related video keywords
antoni gaudiarchitectarchitecturebackpackbarcelonabenchbreezycoupledark greendaylightdiscussingdiscussioneuropeexplorationexplorerfamousforeignergogglesgreengreyguidebookitineraryleisuremanmosaic ceramicnovelparkpinkpleasantreading bookrelaxationsittingsitting areasoft windsoothing weatherspainspending timestory booktalkingtour maptourismtouristtravellertravellingtreeswanderlustwhitewindwoman