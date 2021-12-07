All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Barcelona , Catalonia , Spain - 11 13 2021: A modern woman bedecked in branded items waiting at Park Guell in Barcelona (Spain) during the daytime.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083514195
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|34.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:09Young tourist woman exploring Barcelona map while traveling in Spain, vacation concept, flare light
4k00:11e-scooter rider, man ride sharing or rent personal eco transportation. man hipster riding an electric scooter road to work the modern way. Fast speed driving electric transport, day light
4k00:18Time lapse of a circular hall in a mall center, with people walking for shopping. Wide view. 4K
hd00:21Smart phone man talking and texting in city night using smartphone. Handsome young business man smiling happy wearing suit jacket. Urban male professional in his 20s in Barcelona, Spain.
hd00:20Subway station. Time lapse. Locked. Loopable. Subway train arriving. Visible logos and faces were blurred.
Related video keywords
4kadidasantoni gaudiarchitectarchitecturalarchitectural wonderarchitecturebarcelonabeautifulbenchbrown hairbrunettecolourfuldaylightdaytimedesignseuropefamousfemalegardengaudi architectgooglesgreenerylooking for somethingmodernmosaic ceramic benchmosaic cermaicnaturepark guellpatternspleasantpopularpopular destinationred shortsrenownedsearchingsittingsoothing weatherspainsunglassestourist spottravel sitetreesurbanwaitingwellknownwomanwristwatchyellow top