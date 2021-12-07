All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Beautiful idyllic tranquil River surrounded by green nature during sunny day - Kerikeri,New Zealand
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083514156
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|94 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|43.7 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Woman relaxes by the lake sitting on the edge of a wooden jetty , swing one's feet near the water surface. Sunny joyful summer day or evening concept. 4K, DCi resolution, slow motion.
4k00:10Time-lapse sunrise over beautiful lake. Water surface in fast motion. Warm sky with rolling clouds. Trees silhouette woodland on horizon. Early morning shot in timelapse. Bright sun rises over skyline
4k00:49Aerial view of sunset over karst mountain landscape of Yangshuo, Guangxi province, China. Li River and karst mountains top view. Travel, adventure and picturesque famous destination concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:46Aerial: Idyllic green mountains and trees against sky during sunset, scenic view of landscape - Napa Valley, California
4k00:14Low angle slow motion panning shot of waterfall in rocky landscape / Havasupai, Arizona, United States
4k00:23Wide slow motion, panning shot of waterfall in rocky landscape / Havasupai, Arizona, United States
Related video keywords
autumnbackgroundbaybeautifulblue skybranchcalmdeepdenseenvironmentalexoticfallfloatflowfoliagegrassgreengreenerygrowidyllicislandjunglekerikerilakeleavesmotionmountainnational parknaturalnaturenew zealandoutdoorspeacefulplantsriverscenesceneryshorestreamsummersunsunny daysurfacetranquiltraveltreestropicalwalkwater