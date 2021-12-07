 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Reed stems swaying in the wind and the waves of the lake.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083514111
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 24Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP460.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.1 MB

Related stock videos

Reeds Sway On Wind And Sun Rays.Wild Grass Sway From Wind On Nature Sky.Reed In Meadow Sways.Grass Blowing On Nature Autumn Field.Fall In Herb Meadow On Pond Countryside.Nature Windy Day.Golden Sunset
4k00:15Reeds Sway On Wind And Sun Rays.Wild Grass Sway From Wind On Nature Sky.Reed In Meadow Sways.Grass Blowing On Nature Autumn Field.Fall In Herb Meadow On Pond Countryside.Nature Windy Day.Golden Sunset
scenic of beautiful sunset light on wind swaying reeds flower
4k00:22scenic of beautiful sunset light on wind swaying reeds flower
Swaying reeds in wind by river against golden sunset background
hd00:19Swaying reeds in wind by river against golden sunset background
Wind blowing in the reed. Filmed against sun with shallow depth of field. Filmed in the afternoon, just before sunset.
hd00:15Wind blowing in the reed. Filmed against sun with shallow depth of field. Filmed in the afternoon, just before sunset.
Winter reeds swaying in heavy snowy day, snow-covered, closeup
hd00:15Winter reeds swaying in heavy snowy day, snow-covered, closeup
Common reed bunting (Emberiza schoeniclus) singing in reed bed on a windy day
hd00:24Common reed bunting (Emberiza schoeniclus) singing in reed bed on a windy day
SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Stalks of grass and fluffy reeds sway in the gentle ocean breeze at warm golden sunset. Grass stems sway in the wind blowing along the golden-lit picturesque shore of Barbados
4k00:12SLOW MOTION, MACRO, DOF: Stalks of grass and fluffy reeds sway in the gentle ocean breeze at warm golden sunset. Grass stems sway in the wind blowing along the golden-lit picturesque shore of Barbados
Reed (Phragmites australis) swaying in the wind before sunset. Shot intentionally out of focus
hd00:10Reed (Phragmites australis) swaying in the wind before sunset. Shot intentionally out of focus

Related video keywords