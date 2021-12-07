 
Goroka , Eastern Highlands Province , Papua New Guinea - 11 30 2021: Woman and her small daughter in river clearing stones

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513964
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MP425.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.4 MB

