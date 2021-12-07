All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Goroka , Eastern Highlands Province , Papua New Guinea - 11 30 2021: Woman and her small daughter in river clearing stones
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083513964
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|25.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|4.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:22young woman with long hair white fluttering dress turned away stands on stone Riva del Garda old town waterfront enjoy sping mountains nature view lake Lago di Garda Trentino Alto Adige region Italy
4k00:18Slow Motion Shot Of Senior Couple Using Stepping Stones To Cross River Whilst Hiking In UK Lake District
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:15Pan Left to Right: Woman Walking UP the Cold Watery Area of Mendenhall Glacier in Alaska With Ice Formed Above
4k00:10Bike: Woman Riding Pink Bike Towards Ocean Surrounded By Palm Trees in Bora Bora, French Polynesia