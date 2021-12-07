 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Bergstation , Switzerland - 10 01 2021: paragliding for first time at Switzerland alps

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513937
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV107.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.9 MB

Related video keywords