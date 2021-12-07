 
Stock video

Beautiful wide shot of tranquil river and giant overgrown mountain during sunny day near Spirits Bay,New Zealand

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513505
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4131.2 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV49.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.7 MB

