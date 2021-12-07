All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Wigan , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 30 2021: Luke Jarram floating planet earth overcast timelapse at Pennington flash lake
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083513490
Video clip length: 00:38FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|881.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|108.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|21.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:17Wigan , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 30 2021: Luke Jarram floating planet earth overcast timelapse clouds at Pennington flash lake
4k00:16Wigan , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 30 2021: Luke Jarram illuminated floating earth timelapse ducks swimming through lake water reflections at night dolly right tree reveal
4k00:35Wigan , United Kingdom (UK) - 11 30 2021: Luke Jarram illuminated floating earth timelapse reveal behind tree right dolly lake water reflections at night
Related video keywords
artclimatecold weatherconditionscountriescountrysidedisplayearthenvironmentexhibitexhibitionflashfloatfloatingfreedomgeographyglobalglobeideailluminatedinternationallakelifeluke jarrammagicalnatureoceansoutsideovercastparkpennigtonplanetplanet earthpublicsciencespherespiritualitytimelapsetreesukwaterweatherwiganwildlifewinterwoodlandworldworld mapworldwide