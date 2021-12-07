 
A paraglider flying over a beach and forest on the coast of Costa Rica

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513385
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4203.9 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.2 MB

