 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

front view of peacock mantis shrimp on sandy bottom during daylight, blue eye stalks and raptorial appendages for breaking shells visible

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513355
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV126.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.4 MB

Related stock videos

Harlequin peacock mantis shrimp in the coral reef cave, in the sea. Underwater macro marine life footage taken during scuba diving. Indo pacific adventure exotic vacation.
hd00:08Harlequin peacock mantis shrimp in the coral reef cave, in the sea. Underwater macro marine life footage taken during scuba diving. Indo pacific adventure exotic vacation.
Peacock mantis shrimp eyes move very fast and fun
hd00:11Peacock mantis shrimp eyes move very fast and fun
Close up of Peacock Mantis Shrimp
hd00:37Close up of Peacock Mantis Shrimp
mantis shrimp close up scenery strange eyes underwater scenery mantis shrimp fish
4k00:09mantis shrimp close up scenery strange eyes underwater scenery mantis shrimp fish
Close-up. Peacock mantis shrimp sits in a hole. Eyes and mustache are clearly visible, he moves them. Philippines. Anilao.
hd00:19Close-up. Peacock mantis shrimp sits in a hole. Eyes and mustache are clearly visible, he moves them. Philippines. Anilao.
Close up of Peacock Mantis Shrimp leaving a rock cave
hd00:21Close up of Peacock Mantis Shrimp leaving a rock cave
Peacock Mantis Shrimp (Odontodactylus scyllarus) close Up - Philippines
hd00:16Peacock Mantis Shrimp (Odontodactylus scyllarus) close Up - Philippines
Peacock smasher mantis shrimp hided, (Odontodactylus scyllarus). Shoot of a head of shrimp. Close up
4k00:06Peacock smasher mantis shrimp hided, (Odontodactylus scyllarus). Shoot of a head of shrimp. Close up

Related video keywords