 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

4K Cinematic slow motion macro shot of a green right eye, with blue and brown flecks, opening and looking into the camera.

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513256
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4114.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV17.7 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV3.5 MB

Related stock videos

Evidence Bags At Police Station, Sealed With Red Tape, 4K.
4k00:14Evidence Bags At Police Station, Sealed With Red Tape, 4K.
Typewriter in extreme close up, camera tracking with letters are. they are written on the page. The image is moody and cinematic. Creative ideas in a vintage old fashioned look.
4k00:17Typewriter in extreme close up, camera tracking with letters are. they are written on the page. The image is moody and cinematic. Creative ideas in a vintage old fashioned look.
Blended pink and blue acrylic color spreading and than being mixed by brush. 4K resolution macro shot. Shallow depth of field.
4k00:21Blended pink and blue acrylic color spreading and than being mixed by brush. 4K resolution macro shot. Shallow depth of field.
Using Spray Paint Can Gray Macro Close Up Shot, 4K
4k00:13Using Spray Paint Can Gray Macro Close Up Shot, 4K
Super Slow Motion Shot of Pouring Tea. Still life Background. Filmed at 1000 fps with High Speed Cinematic Camera.
4k00:15Super Slow Motion Shot of Pouring Tea. Still life Background. Filmed at 1000 fps with High Speed Cinematic Camera.
Mixing of blue and pink color by a thread. 4K resolution macro shot.
4k00:13Mixing of blue and pink color by a thread. 4K resolution macro shot.
Macro probe lens flying over pecans. Shot in studio on a 4K cinema camera.
4k00:19Macro probe lens flying over pecans. Shot in studio on a 4K cinema camera.
Cold Light Beer in a glass with water drops. Craft Beer close up. Rotation 360 degrees. 4K. Premium cinematic video.
4k00:25Cold Light Beer in a glass with water drops. Craft Beer close up. Rotation 360 degrees. 4K. Premium cinematic video.

Related video keywords