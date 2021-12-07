 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Spinning wind turbine at green energy farm in IJsselmeer lake, Windpark Fryslan

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513193
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV148.8 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV50.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.9 MB

Related stock videos

Close up of a wind turbine spinning over farmers fields during sunset.
4k00:14Close up of a wind turbine spinning over farmers fields during sunset.
Aerial view of windmills turning at sunset, wind power turbines generating clean renewable energy
4k00:19Aerial view of windmills turning at sunset, wind power turbines generating clean renewable energy
Windmill / Wind power technology - Aerial drone view on Wind Power, Turbine, Windmill, Energy Production - Green technology, a clean and renewable energy solution
hd00:12Windmill / Wind power technology - Aerial drone view on Wind Power, Turbine, Windmill, Energy Production - Green technology, a clean and renewable energy solution
Seamless looping animation of wind turbines spinning
hd00:10Seamless looping animation of wind turbines spinning
Wind turbines and agricultural fields on a summer day - Energy Production with clean and Renewable Energy - aerial shot
4k00:12Wind turbines and agricultural fields on a summer day - Energy Production with clean and Renewable Energy - aerial shot
Wind Turbine Aerial v7 Flying low below large wind turbines at sunrise.
4k00:29Wind Turbine Aerial v7 Flying low below large wind turbines at sunrise.
4k drone footage of wind farm turbines at sunrise with clouds
4k00:384k drone footage of wind farm turbines at sunrise with clouds
Windmill / Wind power technology - Aerial drone Birds eye view on Wind Power also know as wind turbine, Windmill, Energy Production - Clean and Renewable Energy
hd00:20Windmill / Wind power technology - Aerial drone Birds eye view on Wind Power also know as wind turbine, Windmill, Energy Production - Clean and Renewable Energy

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial drone shot of wind turbines in the forest near the sea at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
4k00:15Aerial drone shot of wind turbines in the forest near the sea at sunset. Shot in 4K (UHD).
Oosterscheldekering flood barrier and spinning wind turbine
4k00:24Oosterscheldekering flood barrier and spinning wind turbine
AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
4k00:27AERIAL WS Wind turbines in fog in Windpark / Saargau, Kirf, Rhineland-Palatinate, Germany
Road along Oosterscheldekering flood barrier
4k00:14Road along Oosterscheldekering flood barrier

Related video keywords