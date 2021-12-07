 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Beautiful woman do nature photography in forestry area during snowfall

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083513061
Video clip length: 00:10FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4270.3 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV21 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.2 MB

Related stock videos

Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
4k00:19Happy attractive young woman touching pretty face after applying cream do make up looking in mirror enjoy natural beauty and healthy clean soft moisturized hydrated skin care treatment, close up view
Happy confident young beautiful woman doing long hair style looking in mirror, smiling girl make ponytail hairstyle in bathroom or bedroom in the morning getting ready during everyday routine at home
4k00:19Happy confident young beautiful woman doing long hair style looking in mirror, smiling girl make ponytail hairstyle in bathroom or bedroom in the morning getting ready during everyday routine at home
Calm young woman taking deep breath of fresh air relaxing meditating with eyes closed enjoying peace, serene tranquil girl doing yoga pranayama exercise feel no stress free relief, profile side view
hd00:12Calm young woman taking deep breath of fresh air relaxing meditating with eyes closed enjoying peace, serene tranquil girl doing yoga pranayama exercise feel no stress free relief, profile side view
4K beautiful girl in white clothes doing yoga in the mountains,sunrise,sun glare, close-up
4k00:104K beautiful girl in white clothes doing yoga in the mountains,sunrise,sun glare, close-up
Confident happy young woman holding mascara apply on eyeleashes prepare getting ready in the morning, smiling beautiful girl doing make up put cosmetics on face looking in mirror in bathroom at home
4k00:16Confident happy young woman holding mascara apply on eyeleashes prepare getting ready in the morning, smiling beautiful girl doing make up put cosmetics on face looking in mirror in bathroom at home
Group of woman do yoga warrior pose on the beach sunrise rapid slow motion
hd00:18Group of woman do yoga warrior pose on the beach sunrise rapid slow motion
4K beautiful girl in white clothes doing yoga in the beautiful mountains,sunrise, slow motion
4k00:134K beautiful girl in white clothes doing yoga in the beautiful mountains,sunrise, slow motion
Athlete outline boxing into air on sea shore beach on sunset. Attractive female with pony tail hair hit with hands on lake, working out, do sports, mountains on background in the evening. Fit sporty
hd00:16Athlete outline boxing into air on sea shore beach on sunset. Attractive female with pony tail hair hit with hands on lake, working out, do sports, mountains on background in the evening. Fit sporty

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Woman dancing on boat at sunset girl friends doing silly freestyle dance on yacht enjoying nature celebrating European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Positano Amalfi Coast Italy
4k00:11Woman dancing on boat at sunset girl friends doing silly freestyle dance on yacht enjoying nature celebrating European summer holiday travel vacation adventure in Positano Amalfi Coast Italy
Overjoyed Japanese man presenting a ring to his girlfriend, places it on her finger and hugs her happily in a beautiful garden with soft natural lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:34Overjoyed Japanese man presenting a ring to his girlfriend, places it on her finger and hugs her happily in a beautiful garden with soft natural lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED camera.
Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:10Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
Silhouette of Beautiful Young Woman in the Swimsuit Doing Sitting Yoga on the Beach while Watching the Sunset. Girl Has Blond Hair, is Very Slim and Attractive. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:12Silhouette of Beautiful Young Woman in the Swimsuit Doing Sitting Yoga on the Beach while Watching the Sunset. Girl Has Blond Hair, is Very Slim and Attractive. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
Beautiful woman swings hair and enjoys the view of landmarks in Lisbon, Portugal
hd00:25Beautiful woman swings hair and enjoys the view of landmarks in Lisbon, Portugal
Attractive Asian female drinking hot beverage while outdoors against wooden wall during snowfall
4k00:29Attractive Asian female drinking hot beverage while outdoors against wooden wall during snowfall
Female blowing her nose on cold winter day in forestry area during snowfall
4k00:13Female blowing her nose on cold winter day in forestry area during snowfall
Woman putting on warm gloves on cold winter day in forestry area while snowing
4k00:11Woman putting on warm gloves on cold winter day in forestry area while snowing
Asian woman wearing winter clothes and drinking warm drink during snowfall
4k00:28Asian woman wearing winter clothes and drinking warm drink during snowfall
Beautiful woman holding cup of tea and warming hands on cold winter day during snowfall
4k00:11Beautiful woman holding cup of tea and warming hands on cold winter day during snowfall
Attractive Asian woman cooling hot beverage during heavy snowfall while outside
4k00:18Attractive Asian woman cooling hot beverage during heavy snowfall while outside
Happy woman looks to tree tops in winter season during snowfall and enjoys it
4k00:09Happy woman looks to tree tops in winter season during snowfall and enjoys it

Related video keywords