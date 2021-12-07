All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
xmas joy greeting template red background trees merry chrismas north xmas tree.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083513040
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|92.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.3 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:11Many gift boxes and christmas decorations under a beautiful decorated christmas tree with bokeh lights in living room at night.
4k00:15Colorful alternate Christmas and New Year holidays gift boxes on wood table with blank space at the end - top view, stop motion
hd00:20Merry Christmas gift snow globe Snowflake tree and house light from inside. close-up zoom out to snow floor and snowflake blue background. 3d rendering
4k00:07Zoom out of Christmas gift boxes popping up and forming a stack of presents in an abstract christmas tree shape with star on top. Red version. Animated Christmas Greeting Card. White background.
hd00:08Christmas gift box opening, glass red and golden balls falling out, gold confetti exploding. Xmas decor isolated on white background. New Year animated greeting card. Winter holiday concept.
4k01:00Beautiful Christmas Balls ornaments Package - Decoration Christmas Tree balls Hanging 4K animation on Green screen background - Realistic Christmas Ornament Balls Pack
Related video keywords
animatedanimationbackgroundcardcartooncelebratecelebrationchristmasdecorationdecorativedesigndrawingfallingfestivefestivityforestfungraphicgreetinggreeting cardgreygrey backgroundhanginghappyholidayholidaysillustrationlandscapemerrymerry christmas textmodernnaturenew yearnightno peoplepartypatternseasonskysnowsymboltexttreewinterxmasxmas'syearyellow