All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Colorful autumn leaves with the blurred foreground.
B
- Stock footage ID: 1083513013
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|273.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|32.8 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Ripe Vineyard Grapes. Grapes Vineyard Sunset. Tuscany, Italy. Italian Wineyard: Ripe Grapes On Vine For Making White Wine. Wine Grapes Harvest In Italy. Italian Countryside Beautiful Farms Vineyards.
hd00:10Autumn leaves falling in slow motion and sun shining through fall leaves. Beautiful landscape background.
hd00:11Ripe Vineyard Grapes. Grapes Vineyard Sunset. Tuscany, Italy. Italian Wineyard: Ripe Grapes On The Vine For Making White Wine. Wine Grapes Harvest In Italy. Italian Countryside Beautiful Vineyards.
4k00:10Nature Video Scenario scene close up of colorful maple leaf that is blowing by the wind and maple leaves are changing colors in the autumn with blur colorful bokeh background,Nature concept
hd00:19Beautiful natural green sunshine bokeh background. Blurry fresh summer foliage of maple trees in backlight of sunset cozy shining sun with sunflares and sunbeams. Real time full hd video footage.
hd00:31Nature background. Beautiful Sun shine through the blowing on wind tree green leaves. Blurred abstract bokeh with sun flare. Sunlight. Sunflare. Slow motion 240 fps. High Speed camera shot 1080p
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
autumnautumn leavesbackgroundbeechbiologyblurredblurred foregroundbranchbranchesbrightchlorophylclose-upcloseupdaydaylightdeciduousdecorationdetaildollyelmenvironmentfallfoliageforegroundforestlandscapelayeringleafleavesnaturenovemberoctoberoutdoorpan leftparalaxparkphotosynthesisplantsceneryseasonalseptemberskysp0_oktreetrunkwallpaperwoodsyellowzoom