 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Town buildings near small park and frozen lake, aerial ascending view

B

By BlackBoxGuild

  • Stock footage ID: 1083512905
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4241.4 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV54.3 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV10.7 MB

Related stock videos

Aerial top view above the roofs of the houses in Holland
4k00:16Aerial top view above the roofs of the houses in Holland
Cars Driving Down Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville North Carolina Featuring Historic Brick Buildings on a Perfect Sunny Day in the Appalachian Mountains of WNC. Small town America establishing shot.
4k00:15Cars Driving Down Main Street in Downtown Hendersonville North Carolina Featuring Historic Brick Buildings on a Perfect Sunny Day in the Appalachian Mountains of WNC. Small town America establishing shot.
Aerial view over Great Dunmow, a small town in Essex near Chelmsford.
4k00:45Aerial view over Great Dunmow, a small town in Essex near Chelmsford.
Aerial drone flight over Reykjavik, Iceland, 4k. Beautiful north city with small houses near sea at sunset with view at snowy volcano, fantastic panorama view, little islands with houses.
4k00:15Aerial drone flight over Reykjavik, Iceland, 4k. Beautiful north city with small houses near sea at sunset with view at snowy volcano, fantastic panorama view, little islands with houses.
Village on the River Rhine. River Rhine Cruise past a small village on the east shore of the Rhine River near Assmanns-Hausen, Germany
4k00:10Village on the River Rhine. River Rhine Cruise past a small village on the east shore of the Rhine River near Assmanns-Hausen, Germany
Boat station timelapse near Port Saeed along Deira's shore of Dubai Creek, UAE. Deira is an old commercial center of Dubai with small shipping and trade boats on the Dubai Creek.
hd00:05Boat station timelapse near Port Saeed along Deira's shore of Dubai Creek, UAE. Deira is an old commercial center of Dubai with small shipping and trade boats on the Dubai Creek.
Aerial, drone shot, over a small village, surrounded by autumn color, covered forest, on a cloudy, fall day, near Mont-Tremblant national park, Quebec, Canada
4k00:55Aerial, drone shot, over a small village, surrounded by autumn color, covered forest, on a cloudy, fall day, near Mont-Tremblant national park, Quebec, Canada
Aerial of Marken flying backwards away from typical Dutch village it forms a peninsula in Markermeer and was formerly an island in Zuiderzee characteristic wooden houses are a tourist attraction 4k
4k00:30Aerial of Marken flying backwards away from typical Dutch village it forms a peninsula in Markermeer and was formerly an island in Zuiderzee characteristic wooden houses are a tourist attraction 4k

Related video keywords