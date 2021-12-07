All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Chamba, Himachal Pradesh, India-December 2021. Footage of improvised road construction.
D
By DhruvaPhotos
- Stock footage ID: 1083511852
Video clip length: 00:12FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|84 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.2 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:19Time-lapse of construction site at night with light trails of traffic in the city, top view. Advanced building technology, busy metro downtown cityscape, or developing industrial country concept.
4k00:15Blue Long Haul Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Full of Goods Travels At Night on the Freeway Road, Driving Across Continent Through Rain, Fog, Snow. Industrial Warehouses Area. Front Following Shot
4k00:20agriculture. girl farmer in rubber boots walks along a country road near a green field of wheat grass. farmer worker goes home after harvesting end of the working day feet in rubber boots agriculture
4k00:18One Semi Truck with white trailer and cab driving / traveling alone on dense flat forest asphalt straight empty road, highway top down view follow vehicle aerial footage / Freeway trucks traffic
4k00:094K hyperlapse time-lapse of under construction site, crane, and car traffic transportation at night in city downtown. Drone aerial top view. Industrial business or civil engineering technology concept
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Follow-up Shot of a Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Moving on a Highway. White Truck Drives Through Industrial Warehouse Area in Early Hours of the Morning. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:11Front-View Camera Follows Semi-Truck with Cargo Trailer Driving on a Highway. He's Speeding Through Industrial Warehouse Area with Sunset in the Background. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:16Stunning City View of Futuristic Skyline at Night, Skyscrapers in Asian Indonesian Capital Jakarta with flashing lights and Car Traffic Flow on Main road, Aerial Hyperlapse Time Lapse, Drone View