 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Istanbul, Turkey - December 5, 2021: Stray cat asks for food from customers having lunch in a restaurant located in Kadikoy Moda neighborhood.

N

By Nelson Antoine

  • Stock footage ID: 1083510664
Video clip length: 00:11FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Editorial footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MP4140.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV36.6 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV7.2 MB

Related stock videos

Loving man and woman holding hands in cafe. Man kisses womans hands
4k00:38Loving man and woman holding hands in cafe. Man kisses womans hands
Beautiful girl looking at the restaurant menu
hd00:23Beautiful girl looking at the restaurant menu
Medium shot of happy positive young caucasian man smiling while listening to his girlfriend in cafe. Talk conversation during first date in restaurant
4k00:19Medium shot of happy positive young caucasian man smiling while listening to his girlfriend in cafe. Talk conversation during first date in restaurant
the woman at home in the kitchen cut off the bird's head, then cuts the beak and head in half and cuts the tuft
4k00:18the woman at home in the kitchen cut off the bird's head, then cuts the beak and head in half and cuts the tuft
single young caucasian man waiting for someone who is late for valentine's day
4k00:12single young caucasian man waiting for someone who is late for valentine's day
CUBA, - NOVEMBER 16: Flock of birds (Greater Antillean grackle) is stealing food from the restaurant table. November 16, 2016 in Cayo Levisa, Cuba
4k00:31CUBA, - NOVEMBER 16: Flock of birds (Greater Antillean grackle) is stealing food from the restaurant table. November 16, 2016 in Cayo Levisa, Cuba
Boy Crying. Upset Little Child Cry At Cafe
hd00:31Boy Crying. Upset Little Child Cry At Cafe
On a sunny day a fisherman who has just finished fishing collects their networks and preparing to a new sea voyage in search of other fish with its fishing. Concept: fishing, sea life, fisherman
4k00:16On a sunny day a fisherman who has just finished fishing collects their networks and preparing to a new sea voyage in search of other fish with its fishing. Concept: fishing, sea life, fisherman

Related video keywords