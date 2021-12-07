 
Happy New Year snow and christmas tree knitted sweater texture. Christmas Tree Growing. Make your Christmas Card and New Year Eve perfect adding New year intro.

By Freezeman Studio

  • Stock footage ID: 1083506581
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 29.97Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV587.7 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV34.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.8 MB

