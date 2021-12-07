All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Vertical Screen 4K Salmon tartare is kneaded with a fork in a plate. Restaurant food. Eating out in restaurant.
B
By Bystrov
- Stock footage ID: 1083503203
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|82 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|11.1 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:10Sushi Chef Slices fresh Salmon on the sushi bar. A sushi-man slicing a salmon steak with his Japanese knife. Preparing sushi nigiri fish. Japanese cuisine recipes.
hd00:33Slow motion close up view of unrecognizable hand squeezing lemon juice on salmon’s fillet. A chef's hand squeezes a fresh lime over a peace of sea fish. Mackerel in a marinade with spices
hd00:23Woman Hand With Chopsticks Dipping Sushi Roll into Soy Sauce. 4K Close Up. Girl eating sushi with salmon on outdoor terrace of Japanese restaurant.
hd00:12a process of preparation of sushi is Philadelphia, burning of smoking fire of fresh raw red fish salmon tuna eel, on a black background before a serve to the clients
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:30Japanese food composition. Various kinds of sushi placed on black stone board. Spicy kimchi salad, wontong soup, chopsticks and soy souce bowl.
4k00:38Professional chef finishing plating of sockeye salmon dish in a shallow bowl on a wooden counter in kitchen. Medium close up shot on 4k RED camera.
4k00:39Focused professional chef carefully placing herbs on top of salmon dish in industrial kitchen with soft interior lighting. Close up shot on 4k RED Camera.
Related video keywords
arugulaavocadoblackcapercateringchoppedcloseclose-upcookerydelicacydetaileateryfishfreshnessgarnishgastronomygreenhealthhealthyhealthy eatingherbhorizontallemonlunchmealmenumincedno peoplenourishmentnutritiononionphotographyredrestaurantsaladsalmonsalmon - seafoodsauceseafoodservingsmokedspicestartersteak tartarestill lifetartartastyupvegetablewhite