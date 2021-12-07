All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Pork knuckle baked Vertical Screen 4K
B
By Bystrov
- Stock footage ID: 1083503197
Video clip length: 00:05FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|77.8 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|12.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.5 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:07Several traditional Bavarian German roasted pork knuckles slowly cooked at rotating broiling rack grill spit, close up, low angle side view
4k00:12Man's hands with a knife and a fork cuts a pork knuckle and puts it on a plate. Nearby is a glass of beer