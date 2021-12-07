All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
zeppelins in restaurant vertical screen 4K
B
By Bystrov
- Stock footage ID: 1083503194
Video clip length: 00:07FPS: 23.98Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MP4
|99.2 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|13.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|2.6 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:31Sirloin Aged Prime Rare Roast Isolated Grilling Pork Filet with Stripes Slow Motion Shot. Cooking Concept of Chief Cooked Oil Unhealthy, but Very Satisfying Protein Tasty Burger in Casual Bar. Slowmo
hd00:12Aged Prime Rare Roast Grilling Tenderloin Fresh Juicy Beef High Filet with Lines Slow Motion Shot. Macro Concept of Person Cooked Unhealthy Satisfying Hamburgers Outdoors for Warm Friends Picnic Party
hd00:19close-up of a chef working the wok with flames roasting mixed colorful vegetables tossing them , restaurant kitchen , slow motion
hd00:07Extreme Close Up view of a Hand Seasoning Cooked piece of Meat in a Bright Light. Chef Accompanying Steak with Garlic, Rosemary, Pepper, Salt. Delicious, Modern Cuisine, Exclusive Recipe. 120 fps.
hd00:06Diverse happy friends eating italian pizza together, five african and caucasian young hungry students enjoying fast food meal sharing lunch during meeting sitting at cozy pizzeria restaurant table
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:13Close-up of a Chef Preparing Flambe Style Dish on a Pan. Oil and Alcohol Ignite with Open Flames. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.
4k00:14Friends do toasts, drink beer and cocktails while having a good time together at a bar. Shot on RED Cinema Camera in 4K (UHD).
4k00:11Famous Chef Works in a Big Restaurant Kitchen with His Help. Kitchen is Full of Food, Vegetables and Boiling Dishes. Shot on RED EPIC-W 8K Helium Cinema Camera.