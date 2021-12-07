All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Topdown aerial shot of construction site building new factory development process. Industrial production area. Drone flight. Heavy machinery and workers.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083486808
Video clip length: 00:18FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|259 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|11 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:094K hyperlapse time-lapse of under construction site, crane, and car traffic transportation at night in city downtown. Drone aerial top view. Industrial business or civil engineering technology concept
4k00:32Aerial drone view of highway multi-level junction road with moving cars at sunset. Cars are moving on a multi-level road junction The concept of the urban. Suzhou city, China.
4k00:10aerial view of road junction with moving cars and railway tracks on which the train rides. The concept of the urban form of Dubai, UAE
4k00:14Direct view from above to the road traffic. Traffic jam at a highway junction. Aerial Drone Flight top down View of freeway busy city rush hour heavy traffic jam highway.
4k00:27Rotating drone shot flying around electricity pylon and modern freeway (both built by Chinese companies), infrastructure development and political influence in Ethiopia Africa
4k00:104K time-lapse of under construction site, crane, parking lot, car traffic transportation in Asian city. Drone aerial top view. Industrial business or civil engineering technology concept. Zoom out
Related video keywords
aerialarchitectareabuilding sitebuildingscarcasscementcitycommercialconcreteconstructionconstruction equipmentcontractorcranedevelopmentdirtyenvironmentestatefieldflyinghardhatheavy industryhelmethouseincompleteindustryinfrastructureinstallationlandscapelifting toolsmachinerymanmanufacturematerialmodernplantproductionprojectstationstoneworkstructuresunsetsupplytechnologytractortransporttrucksviewwork