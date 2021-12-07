 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Birdseye view of heavy industry new ecological plant building factory construction site. Industrial production area. Aerial drone. Field scenery.

r

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486805
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV417.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV22.4 MB

Related stock videos

Put on a mask on face an engineer. Construction site safety during COVID-19 pandemic. An engineer in helmet puts on protective face mask. Protection workers during the performance work duties.
hd00:14Put on a mask on face an engineer. Construction site safety during COVID-19 pandemic. An engineer in helmet puts on protective face mask. Protection workers during the performance work duties.
worker adding Keep 6 feet social distance signage notice board on wall at construction site to protect from coronavirus or covid-19 pandemic - concept of health and labor safety at workplace.
4k00:09worker adding Keep 6 feet social distance signage notice board on wall at construction site to protect from coronavirus or covid-19 pandemic - concept of health and labor safety at workplace.
Teenager Wearing respirator Mask Against Factory Chimneys. The boy suffocates because of the pollution. Guy coughing
hd00:19Teenager Wearing respirator Mask Against Factory Chimneys. The boy suffocates because of the pollution. Guy coughing
Handsome man having stomachache while sitting next to the window, steadycam shot
hd00:17Handsome man having stomachache while sitting next to the window, steadycam shot
Foreman worker puts on medical mask while working outdoor site in cargo container site, working with safety equipments, helmet safety vest. Logistics industry during covid-19 pandemic
4k00:10Foreman worker puts on medical mask while working outdoor site in cargo container site, working with safety equipments, helmet safety vest. Logistics industry during covid-19 pandemic
Cargo port worker in medical mask using radio transmitter while driving his car in containers background. Logistics industry employee talking via portable radio with his colleague during covid-19
4k00:14Cargo port worker in medical mask using radio transmitter while driving his car in containers background. Logistics industry employee talking via portable radio with his colleague during covid-19
Engineer in medical mask taking a photo with his mobile phone in a cargo port during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Inspection concept in logistics industry
4k00:13Engineer in medical mask taking a photo with his mobile phone in a cargo port during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Inspection concept in logistics industry
Foreman worker manager working outdoor site in medical mask. cargo container site, control plan working, working with safety equipments, helmet safety vest. Logistics industry during covid-19 pandemic
4k00:09Foreman worker manager working outdoor site in medical mask. cargo container site, control plan working, working with safety equipments, helmet safety vest. Logistics industry during covid-19 pandemic

Related video keywords