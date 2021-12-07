All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Birdseye view of heavy industry new ecological plant building factory construction site. Industrial production area. Aerial drone. Field scenery.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083486805
Video clip length: 00:30FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|417.4 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|22.4 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:14Put on a mask on face an engineer. Construction site safety during COVID-19 pandemic. An engineer in helmet puts on protective face mask. Protection workers during the performance work duties.
4k00:09worker adding Keep 6 feet social distance signage notice board on wall at construction site to protect from coronavirus or covid-19 pandemic - concept of health and labor safety at workplace.
hd00:19Teenager Wearing respirator Mask Against Factory Chimneys. The boy suffocates because of the pollution. Guy coughing
4k00:10Foreman worker puts on medical mask while working outdoor site in cargo container site, working with safety equipments, helmet safety vest. Logistics industry during covid-19 pandemic
4k00:14Cargo port worker in medical mask using radio transmitter while driving his car in containers background. Logistics industry employee talking via portable radio with his colleague during covid-19
4k00:13Engineer in medical mask taking a photo with his mobile phone in a cargo port during covid-19 coronavirus pandemic. Inspection concept in logistics industry
Related video keywords
activityaerial viewarchitecturebackgroundbuildersbuildingbusinesscementconcreteconstruction siteconstruction workercontractorcranedevelopmentecologyenvironmentequipmentestateexcavatorfactoryfieldflighthelmetincompleteindustrialinfrastructureinstallationlandscapemachinerymarblemetalmodernnaturepanoramaproduction areaprogressprojectreal estatesceneryskysteelstoneworkstructuresunsettechnologytransporttruckworkersworkplace