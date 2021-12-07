 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Drone flight outdoor with picturesque rocks, beautiful large mountains and pathways between. Unique stone texture. Natural environment. Travel. Adventure trip.

r

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486778
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV82.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.3 MB

Related stock videos

Fairy waterfall at wild forest. Wonderful fresh water waterfalls river flowing. Forest rocks with a roaring stream running. Panoramic sun landscape of nature waterfall. Fresh nature. Loop video. 4K
4k00:30Fairy waterfall at wild forest. Wonderful fresh water waterfalls river flowing. Forest rocks with a roaring stream running. Panoramic sun landscape of nature waterfall. Fresh nature. Loop video. 4K
A river flows over rocks in this beautiful scene in the Tennessee mountains in autumn
hd00:15A river flows over rocks in this beautiful scene in the Tennessee mountains in autumn
waterfall in mountains in slow motion, high speed reel. super slow motion dolly shot.
hd00:41waterfall in mountains in slow motion, high speed reel. super slow motion dolly shot.
AERIAL, LOW ANGLE: Empty trail leads past a group of fascinating moai statues on sunny Easter Island. Giant megalith statues are scattered around the meadows leading up to a volcano in sunny Chile.
4k00:23AERIAL, LOW ANGLE: Empty trail leads past a group of fascinating moai statues on sunny Easter Island. Giant megalith statues are scattered around the meadows leading up to a volcano in sunny Chile.
Water in the beautiful mountain river flows round a big stone in slowmotion
hd00:30Water in the beautiful mountain river flows round a big stone in slowmotion
Cinemagraph Loop - Clouds move passed the sun and through forest - motion photo
hd00:05Cinemagraph Loop - Clouds move passed the sun and through forest - motion photo
Autumn leaves fall into a scenic rocky river in Tennessee, USA
hd00:19Autumn leaves fall into a scenic rocky river in Tennessee, USA
mountain stream in the forest
hd00:33mountain stream in the forest

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Aerial Shot Of Idyllic River Flowing Amidst Trees In Forest - Hrensko, Czech Republic
4k00:11Aerial Shot Of Idyllic River Flowing Amidst Trees In Forest - Hrensko, Czech Republic
Panning Over Desert and Rocky Outcroppings
4k00:52Panning Over Desert and Rocky Outcroppings
Aerial Descend: Large, Moss Covered Rocks On Either Side Of River in Fjaorargljufur, Iceland
4k00:37Aerial Descend: Large, Moss Covered Rocks On Either Side Of River in Fjaorargljufur, Iceland

Related video keywords