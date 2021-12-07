 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Winter scenery. Roadtrip destination. Winter lonely country road in deserted natural landscape. Tourist cars driving on tour. Caucasus, Armenia.

r

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486754
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV950.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV46.4 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV9.2 MB

Related stock videos

Dog breed husky sitting in the car.
hd00:53Dog breed husky sitting in the car.
Aerial view of a car driving in a foggy day in mountain. Car driving in a curved road with near white snowy trees. slow motion
4k00:10Aerial view of a car driving in a foggy day in mountain. Car driving in a curved road with near white snowy trees. slow motion
Dog enjoying a ride on a rural forest road crossing stream. Heeler mix enjoying the wind and watching the world go by outside Beattyville, KY.
hd00:31Dog enjoying a ride on a rural forest road crossing stream. Heeler mix enjoying the wind and watching the world go by outside Beattyville, KY.
Overhead vertical aerial above hairpin turn road with cars,woods snowy forest.Sunset or sunrise.Winter Dolomites Italian Alps mountains outdoor nature establisher.4k drone flight establishing shot
4k00:34Overhead vertical aerial above hairpin turn road with cars,woods snowy forest.Sunset or sunrise.Winter Dolomites Italian Alps mountains outdoor nature establisher.4k drone flight establishing shot
Pov Driving Passing By Forest Mountain fir Trees Surrounded In Mist And Fog.Steadicam driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest fir trees in foggy weather.gOriginal 10bit 4:2:2 file.
4k00:21Pov Driving Passing By Forest Mountain fir Trees Surrounded In Mist And Fog.Steadicam driving,view from inside the car of tall mountain forest fir trees in foggy weather.gOriginal 10bit 4:2:2 file.
Reindeer herd looking at a dead family member. Sad scene in the forest in Lapland, Sweden. Nordic Reindeers / Deers in the snowy Lapland
4k00:15Reindeer herd looking at a dead family member. Sad scene in the forest in Lapland, Sweden. Nordic Reindeers / Deers in the snowy Lapland
Deer crossing a snowy mountain road in Oregon
hd00:29Deer crossing a snowy mountain road in Oregon
Deer trying to cross an Oregon mountain road in the snow
hd00:15Deer trying to cross an Oregon mountain road in the snow

Related video keywords