 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Ecological farm. Wind turbines. Young engineer wearing green safety vest operating windmill turbine and controling wind power generation.

r

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486751
Video clip length: 00:29FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.3 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6 MB

Related stock videos

A father engineer shows his project to his daughter for the construction of a wind farm. The daughter is interested in renewable energy. Concept of: family, engineering, future love for nature.
4k00:11A father engineer shows his project to his daughter for the construction of a wind farm. The daughter is interested in renewable energy. Concept of: family, engineering, future love for nature.
Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful purple evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park on evening mountain. Lateral flight
4k00:21Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful purple evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park on evening mountain. Lateral flight
Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful golden hour evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park, evening mountain. Flying forward
4k00:19Wind turbine eco farm on beautiful golden hour evening mountain landscape. Renewable energy production for green ecological world. Aerial view of wind mills farm park, evening mountain. Flying forward
Aerial close up shot of wind mills rotating by the force of the wind and generating renewable energy in a green ecologic way to the planet on a sunset.
4k00:24Aerial close up shot of wind mills rotating by the force of the wind and generating renewable energy in a green ecologic way to the planet on a sunset.
Aerial view of summer countryside with wind turbines and agricultural fields. Full HD, 1080p
hd00:20Aerial view of summer countryside with wind turbines and agricultural fields. Full HD, 1080p
Wind power plant towers in sea. Energy Windwill in dusk ocean at sunset with beautiful golden horizon. Windenergy farm with many turbine windwill generating alternative energy.
4k00:16Wind power plant towers in sea. Energy Windwill in dusk ocean at sunset with beautiful golden horizon. Windenergy farm with many turbine windwill generating alternative energy.
Animation with solar panel cells and spinning wind turbines on the eco energy farm. Power generators produce electricity with wind and solar panels with sunlight. This is clean and green industry.
4k00:10Animation with solar panel cells and spinning wind turbines on the eco energy farm. Power generators produce electricity with wind and solar panels with sunlight. This is clean and green industry.
Scenic Aerial view of wind turbines farm in sunset time. High quality 4k footage
4k00:28Scenic Aerial view of wind turbines farm in sunset time. High quality 4k footage

Related Shutterstock Select video clips

Flying backwards above countryside road and wind turbines standing on green field
4k00:32Flying backwards above countryside road and wind turbines standing on green field
Same model in other videos
Aerial nature. Spectacular wild green summer natural shots from flying drone. Couple two backpacker tourists walking along the highway.
4k00:07Aerial nature. Spectacular wild green summer natural shots from flying drone. Couple two backpacker tourists walking along the highway.
Aerial drone view on beautiful rural green road in countryside. Spectacular nature in birds eye. People drive the quad bike. Summer season. Traveling.
4k00:13Aerial drone view on beautiful rural green road in countryside. Spectacular nature in birds eye. People drive the quad bike. Summer season. Traveling.
Wind farm. Wind turbines. Ecological rural field with white rotating turbines. Caucasian engineer in safety vest checking operative system of windmill turbine.
4k00:22Wind farm. Wind turbines. Ecological rural field with white rotating turbines. Caucasian engineer in safety vest checking operative system of windmill turbine.
Country road. Summer travel. Couple of happy satisfied tourists male and female with backpacks walking in countryside. Summertime. Tourism.
4k00:18Country road. Summer travel. Couple of happy satisfied tourists male and female with backpacks walking in countryside. Summertime. Tourism.
Couple travel. Two young tourists with backpack bags walking along empty highway rural road in the countryside. Concept for summer, travel, and friendship.
4k00:14Couple travel. Two young tourists with backpack bags walking along empty highway rural road in the countryside. Concept for summer, travel, and friendship.
Handsome guy walking in beautiful wide green plantation of small fir trees. Male tourist visiting wonderful farm in summertime. Reforestation. Ecological.
4k00:13Handsome guy walking in beautiful wide green plantation of small fir trees. Male tourist visiting wonderful farm in summertime. Reforestation. Ecological.
Aerial shot of handsome ginger man tourist walking through green fir tree plantation. Farmer walking on green rural field with evergreen trees. Reforestation. Farming.
4k00:14Aerial shot of handsome ginger man tourist walking through green fir tree plantation. Farmer walking on green rural field with evergreen trees. Reforestation. Farming.
Birdseye shot of beautiful rural countryside. Couple of two excited caucasian tourists wearing backpacks and walking along the road. Summer trip. Aerial drone.
4k00:18Birdseye shot of beautiful rural countryside. Couple of two excited caucasian tourists wearing backpacks and walking along the road. Summer trip. Aerial drone.

Related video keywords