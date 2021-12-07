 
Wonderful frozen cold winter lake in sunset background. Aerial cinematic drone clip of frozen river, snowy coastline and cloudy skyline.

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486742
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV817.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV20.5 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV4.1 MB

