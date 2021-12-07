 
Industrial production area. Topdown drone view of heavy machinery, construction workers and cement building details. Construction site. Aerial flight.

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486712
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
HD$791920 × 1080MOV312.1 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV16.2 MB

