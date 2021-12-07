 
0

Stock video

Beautiful northern frozen wide lake in aerial drone flight view. Spectacular calm nature environment with sunset clouds. Flock of birds flying. Inspiring nature.

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486706
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.1 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV28.9 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV5.7 MB

Woods Canyon Lake is a small lake located in northern Arizona, US. It is one in a series of small, canyon-bound lakes located on the Mogollon Rim, collectively referred to as the Rim Lakes.
4k00:21Woods Canyon Lake is a small lake located in northern Arizona, US. It is one in a series of small, canyon-bound lakes located on the Mogollon Rim, collectively referred to as the Rim Lakes.
The cold wind blows through the frozen lake called Woods Canyon Lake, located in northern Arizona, US.
4k00:21The cold wind blows through the frozen lake called Woods Canyon Lake, located in northern Arizona, US.
Aerial flight over fantastic winter weather, beautiful frozen wide lake and flying flock of birds. Cold season. Northern landscape. Sunset. Nature.
4k00:13Aerial flight over fantastic winter weather, beautiful frozen wide lake and flying flock of birds. Cold season. Northern landscape. Sunset. Nature.

