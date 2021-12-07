All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Aerial scenic flight of stunning glorious mountains, white snow covered rocks and cloudy sky weather. Travel destination. Winter landscape.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083486697
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|852.6 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|61 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|12.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Slow Motion Aerial Drone Shot Over Small Speed Boat Boat Rushing Toward Exotic Caribbean Destination Jamaica Scenic Seascape Traveling To New Destinations Caribbean Vacation Holiday Concept 4k
4k00:13Wild Horses Herd Running On Meadow Aerial Fly Over Spring Mountains Nature Wild Life Beauty Animals Stallions Galloping Sunset Shining Adventure Freedom Ecology Concept
hd00:26Aerial Of Horses Running Through Beautiful Sunny Mountain Meadow Spring Nature Animals Landscape Background Wild Nature Stallions Galloping Outdoor Livestock Concept
hd00:23Aerial frozen pine and fir trees in the snow in winter. Many trees, wood. Thick forest aerial view. Helicopter drone footage.
4k00:27Waterfall Edge Fly Over Landscape Epic Aerial Flight Around Famous Waterfall In Iceland Water Flowing Through High Cliffs Inspiration Epic Scale Nature Epic Adventure
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
aboveactivityadventureaerialarmeniabackgroundbeautifulblue skybreathtakingcanyoncaucasus mountainscinematicclean aircliffcloudy skycold weatherdroneenvironmentexploreextremeflyingforestfreedomfrost and icehighhiking trailhillsinspiringjourneymountain peakmountain rangemountain valleymountainsnaturenorthern landscapeoutdoorpanoramapanoramicscenicseasonsnow coveredsnowyterraintop viewtraveltrekkingwanderlustwhitewildlifewinter