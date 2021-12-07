 
Stock video

Aerial scenic flight of stunning glorious mountains, white snow covered rocks and cloudy sky weather. Travel destination. Winter landscape.

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486697
Video clip length: 00:15FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV852.6 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV61 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV12.1 MB

