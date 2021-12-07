All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cinematic natural views from drone. Spectacular inspiring wild rocks and mountains in cold season weather. Caucasus, Armenia. Travel destination. Freedom. Flight.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083486685
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|1.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|97 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|19.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:094K Aerial drone shot of a set of large red rock formations in the The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada
hd00:17Slow motion. Tide and sea, beach under cloudy skies. Slider shot featuring sand beach and surf hitting the rocks. Sparkling ocean sea water waves surface & coastal rock reef coast surge shore.
hd00:20This is a short time lapse video of a beautiful clouds above the mountain for your original projects…You can use this video in cinematic credits, as a movie or websites background.
4k00:15Wilderness nature park in pink sunset light. Blue ocean water crashing over large sharp sea cliffs. Incredible inspiration coast view. Nature arch in rock. Cinematic b roll nature landscape 4K footage
4k00:10Cinematic b roll nature landscape 4K footage. Wilderness nature park in pink sunset light. Blue ocean water crashing over large sharp sea cliffs. Incredible inspiration coast view. Nature arch in rock
4k00:10Cinematic rocks in the ocean at pink sunset. Scenic landscape view on tall large sharp separate rocks and sea cliffs. Beautiful nature view. Ocean coast nature background, wallpaper, b-roll 4K footage
Related video keywords
activityadventureaerialarmenianbeautifulcanyoncarcaucasuscaucasus mountainscinematiccliffcloudycold weatherdrivingenvironmentexploreexteriorextremefloatingforestfreedomhighwayhiking trailhillsinspiringjourneylandscapemountain rangemountain valleymountainsnatureoutdoorpanoramicroadrocksscenicsnowstoneterraintexturetop viewtourismtouristtraveltrekkingvalleywanderlustwildernesswinter