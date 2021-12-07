 
Aerial drone flight in magnificent landscape. Deserted rocky landscape, mountain background and historical church. Famous apostolic monastery. Armenia travel.

By raptor aerial production

  • Stock footage ID: 1083486679
Video clip length: 00:13FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV758.5 MB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV30.8 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.1 MB

