All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Cinematic clip of marvelous winter wild lake, snowy coastline and rocks, inspiring sunset clouds. Aerial drone skyline scenery. Travel destinations.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083486676
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|900.7 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|30.6 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|6.1 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:20starlings flock together on lake at sunset nature background - Aqualate Mere, Staffordshire, England: November 2014 - 02666698
4k00:20starlings flock together on lake at sunset nature background - Aqualate Mere, Staffordshire, England: November 2014 - 02666698
4k00:30murmuration flock of starlings on lake sundown nature background - Aqualate Mere, Staffordshire, England: November 2014 - 02666698
4k00:32Forward aerial to snowy valley with woods forest at Sella pass.Sunset or sunrise,cloudy sky.Winter Dolomites Italian Alps mountains outdoor nature establisher.4k drone flight
4k00:30murmuration flock of starlings on lake sundown nature background - Aqualate Mere, Staffordshire, England: November 2014
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
Related video keywords
aerialarcticarmeniabackgroundbeautifulbluecalmclearclimatecoastcold seasondownenvironmentflightfreezefrostfrozengeologicaliceicyjourneylagoonlakelandscapemorningmountainnaturenordicnorthernoceanoutdoorreflectionriverscenicseasnowsunsunrisesunsettexturetourismtraveltwilightvacationviewwaterwildlifewinter