All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Caucasus, Armenia. Beautiful bright sunny day in mountains. Wild large snow covered rocks under blue sky environment. Travel destinations. Aerial drone flight.
r
- Stock footage ID: 1083486667
Video clip length: 00:17FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|964.4 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|49 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9.7 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:094K aerial cold mountain peaks covered by snow and glaciers. Top view on snow icy landscape. USA and Canada eco tourism concept. Travel cinematic mountains cliffs, rocks, ridges. Flying through clouds
Related video keywords
activityadventureaerialarmeniaarmenianbeautifulcanyoncaucasuscaucasus mountainsclean airclear skycliffcloudycold weatherenvironmentexploreexteriorextremefloatingforestfreedomhiking trailhillsinspiringjourneylandscapemountain rangemountain valleymountainsnatureoutdoorpanoramicpeakrocksscenicsnowstonesunnyterraintexturetop viewtourismtouristtraveltrekkingvalleywanderlustwildernesswinter