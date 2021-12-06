All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
close up of a Meerkat or suricate in vigilance. Suricata suricatta species from mongoose family Herpestidae. Living in Botswana Kalahari Desert, Namib Desert in Namibia, Angola and South Africa.
B
By Benny Marty
- Stock footage ID: 1083476404
Video clip length: 00:19FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|146.3 MB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|45.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|9 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15Funny animals. Meerkat family sunning themselves in the early morning sunshine,Botswana. Wildlife of Africa
4k00:59Meerkat (suricate) on the lookout in the Kalahari desert in Africa, cute small mammal, small carnivore
hd00:14Funny animal. Meerkats on sentry duty while other meerkats clear entrance to burrow, Botswana
Related video keywords
africaafricanalertangolaanimalbotswanacarnivorancarnivoreclose upconservationdesertdetailecologyfamilygroupguardhelogale hirtulaherpestidaekalaharikrugerlookingmammalmammaliameerkatmongoosenamibnamibianational parknatureoutdoorsparkpetsafarisandscoutsouth africastandingsuricatasuricata suricattasuricatesuricattatourismtouristictravelvigilancewatchfulwatchingwildwildernesswildlife