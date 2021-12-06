All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Back view of unrecognizable woman practicing yoga in summer outdoors. Rear view of female sitting in meditation pose on yoga mat in lotus position, raising hands up, doing stretching exercise outside
I
- Stock footage ID: 1083471490
Video clip length: 00:21FPS: 50Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.3 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|174.5 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|34.4 MB
Related stock videos
4k00:18Beautiful young woman performing a spiritual yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise in slow motion, sunrise zen wellness
4k00:12Beautiful free and wild woman sitting in meditation pose on the Indian beach lotus position medicine yoga asana balance kundalini energy every day routine practice good for woman health mindfulness
hd00:09Back view of unrecognizable slender young woman sitting on yoga mat in lotus position and raising hands up outside in city park. Rear view of female practicing yoga outdoors in sunny day.
4k00:10Young athletic woman meditating on the top of a mountain, zen yoga meditation practice in nature
4k00:16Young athletic woman performing yoga pose on the top of a mountain at sunrise, zen wellness woman performs dancer's pose
4k00:13Yoga exercises in detail and close-up, classes at home. The girl in the short topic does stretching and tilting. Exercises for beginners to practice yoga. Beautiful brunette, fitness girl, with a
hd00:11Silhouette woman at sunset raising arms in air and observing ocean waves crashing on rocks and spraying. Concept of explosion of emotions, joy, happiness in life. Traveling around world, slow motion.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:10Aerial Shot of Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Morning Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Peaceful Sea with Rising Sun and Calm Sea. Shot on Phantom 4K UHD Camera.
4k00:14African american woman practicing yoga and meditating at vacation home. active and healthy lifestyle during vacation concept
4k00:10Three Beautiful Fit Women Doing Yoga on a White Sailing Catamaran Boat. Calm Sea and Sunny Sky in the Background. Shot on RED Epic 4K UHD Camera.
Same model in other videos
4k00:30Woman meditating, zen yoga meditation practice in nature. Yogi girl is sitting in lotus pose, healthy lifestyle, meditation concept
4k00:31Hiking in pine forest in summer. Back view of woman hiker walking with backpack through woodland outdoors in jeans, hat. Concept of healthy lifestyle relaxing rest self-isolation in nature
4k00:32Hiking in pine forest in summer. Back view of woman hiker walking with backpack through woodland outdoors in jeans, hat. Concept of healthy lifestyle relaxing rest self-isolation in nature
4k00:35Hiking in pine forest in summer. Back view of woman hiker walking with backpack through woodland outdoors in jeans, hat. Concept of healthy lifestyle relaxing rest self-isolation in nature
4k00:26Beautiful young woman in polka-dot dress and hat sitting on grass under tree and reading a book at sunset. Lady with book resting relaxing on nature near lake or river outdoors. Enjoying vacation
4k00:22Beautiful young woman in polka-dot dress and hat sitting on bench under tree and reading a book at sunset. Lady with book resting relaxing on nature near lake or river outdoors. Enjoying vacation
4k00:15Rear view of a woman walking alone on a path in coniferous forest in summer. Hiking in pine forest in summer. Caucasian girl walks at wild nature. Concept of relaxing, relax, rest alone, travel
Related video keywords
activityasanabalancebeautifulbeautybodybreathingcalmconcentrationenjoyfitnessforestfreedomgreenhandharmonyhealthhealthylakeleisurelifestylelotusmeditatemeditatingmeditationmorningnatureoutdooroutdoorspeaceposepositionpracticerecreationrelaxrelaxationrestriversittingspiritualitysportsummersunrisetrainingtreewellnesswomanworkoutyogazen