 
All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
Learn more
Flex lite Footage ADP/SRP CMS Banner hero
0

Stock video

Traditional indonesian street food, chicken satay, prepared on traditional charcoal fire. Hands cooking satay

K

By Kartinkin77

  • Stock footage ID: 1083471019
Video clip length: 00:16FPS: 25Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
4K$1793840 × 2160MOV1.4 GB
HD$791920 × 1080MOV31.2 MB
SD$65852 × 480MOV6.2 MB

Related stock videos

Grilling Meat Satay over Charcoal Barbecue.
hd00:19Grilling Meat Satay over Charcoal Barbecue.
UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL 25, 2019 : Poor Indonesian people selling and buying healthy food at the morning market in village Ubud, island Bali, Indonesia. Early morning fruit and vegetable market
4k00:23UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL 25, 2019 : Poor Indonesian people selling and buying healthy food at the morning market in village Ubud, island Bali, Indonesia. Early morning fruit and vegetable market
A footage of pandan flavour "nasi lemak" been taken and put back. A coconut rice popularly serve in Malaysia.
4k00:08A footage of pandan flavour "nasi lemak" been taken and put back. A coconut rice popularly serve in Malaysia.
Chicken satay on traditional charcoal fire. satay on fire with smoke and an appetizing look. hands cooking satay on the grill
hd00:07Chicken satay on traditional charcoal fire. satay on fire with smoke and an appetizing look. hands cooking satay on the grill
UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL 11, 2019 : Poor Indonesian people selling and buying healthy food at the morning market in village Ubud, island Bali, Indonesia. Early morning fruit and vegetable market
4k00:30UBUD, BALI, INDONESIA - APRIL 11, 2019 : Poor Indonesian people selling and buying healthy food at the morning market in village Ubud, island Bali, Indonesia. Early morning fruit and vegetable market
Lahad Datu Sabah Malaysia - Jul 17, 2017 : Street food vendor selling grilled food at night market stall in Lahad Datu Sabah. Night market eatery is popular among local and tourist in Malaysia.
hd00:14Lahad Datu Sabah Malaysia - Jul 17, 2017 : Street food vendor selling grilled food at night market stall in Lahad Datu Sabah. Night market eatery is popular among local and tourist in Malaysia.
An Indonesian man street food vendor serves a customer in outdoor market. A man preparing a dish called 'Batagor Ikan' to customer on the street of Tarakan.
4k00:06An Indonesian man street food vendor serves a customer in outdoor market. A man preparing a dish called 'Batagor Ikan' to customer on the street of Tarakan.
Corn cooking over hot barbecue coals on tropical island beach, closeup
4k00:09Corn cooking over hot barbecue coals on tropical island beach, closeup

Related video keywords