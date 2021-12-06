All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Hand Drawn January Drawing Animation
G
By Graphic Ape
- Stock footage ID: 1083470782
Video clip length: 00:09FPS: 30Aspect ratio: 16:9Signed model release. Standard footage license
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MP4
|632 kB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|673 kB
Related stock videos
4k00:12Talented Female Artist Wearing Augmented Reality Headset Working on Abstract 3D Sculpture with Controllers, Uses Gestures To Create Multimedia Internet Concept Art. 3D Animation Special Effect
4k00:17Female Artist Wearing Augmented Reality Headset Working on Abstract 3D Jellyfish Sculpture with Joysticks, Uses Gestures To Create High-Tech Internet Multimedia Concept Art.3D Animation Special Effect
4k00:222d Cartoon FX Pack 4K 30 Smoke Elements with glow effect and with out glow effect. Pre-rendered with alpha channel with 4K resolution.
hd00:07hand drawn stop motion opening and closing eye painting animation seamless loop close up - new quality people body artistic cartoon dynamic colorful joyful video footage
4k00:153D Futuristic Animation of Leonardo Da Vinci Vitruvian Man. Anatomy of a Perfect Human Male Body Showing Skeleton, Brain and Energy Flow with Data and Infographics.
4k00:12Talented Female Artist Wearing Augmented Reality Headset Working on Abstract 3D Sculpture with Controllers, Uses Gestures To Create Multimedia Internet Concept Art. 3D Animation Special Effect
4k00:10Beautiful blue spot appears on a white background. Light cyan and pink paints spreads on paper forming a blot.
Related Shutterstock Select video clips
4k00:072d animation rainbow teeth. Smile and kiss lip. Pre-rendered with alpha channel in a QuickTime(PNG) with 4K resolution. Hand Drawn colorful teeth in mouth. For dentist, lgbt, tv and digital graphics
4k00:05Black and white liquid transition effect frame by frame 4k resolution. Abstract transition for your projects. A dynamic figure, a quick transition swirl wave
4k00:112d Cartoon pattern with 4K resolution. Pre-rendered with green background (screen) and luma key (white and black). Hand Drawn animation of open eye and mind inside. Social networks addiction
Related video keywords
animationanimatorbackgroundblack and whitecamerachildclosecommunicationcompositioncontinuouscontinuous lineconversationdemonstratedesigndesignerdevelopmentdevicedoodledrawingeditableelementfamilygraphicguardianhand drawniconillustrationinterestingisolatedlearnleisurelessonlinelinearmanmediamenmotionnannyoutlinepeoplepictogramrelationshipsetshowsignsketchsymboltimelinevector