All-in-one access with Shutterstock FLEX.
Get videos, images, and music in one flexible subscription.
0
Stock video
Female figure standing on a sup board and sailing into the setting summer sun. Water recreation sports
K
By Kartinkin77
- Stock footage ID: 1083470611
Video clip length: 00:22FPS: 59.94Aspect ratio: 16:9Standard footage license
|4K
|$179
|3840 × 2160
|MOV
|2.2 GB
|HD
|$79
|1920 × 1080
|MOV
|41.2 MB
|SD
|$65
|852 × 480
|MOV
|8.2 MB
Related stock videos
hd00:15SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Woman standing firmly on inflatable SUP board and paddling. Hands pushing and pulling the paddle through shining water surface and propelling paddleboard on sunny morning
hd00:11SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Sea foaming and splashing as female paddler is pushing and pulling paddle blade by hands through crystal clear ocean water. Big wave hitting the camera at dreamy fiery sunset
4k00:17Smiling man and woman standing on sup board and swims surfing on the lake with a paddle for swimming rowing sport surfer friends close up slow motion
hd00:31SEXY GIRL WOMAN SUP STAND UP PADDLE BOARDING COOL TRACKING SHOT ON BEAUTIFUL SUNNY LAKE. 30 SECOND COMMERCIAL STOCK FOOTAGE CLIP HD 1080 HIGH DEFINITION 1920x1080 MODEL RELEASE ATTACHED
hd00:18SLOW MOTION CLOSE UP: Pretty woman standing on inflatable SUP board and paddling through soft ocean shining ocean surface. Active sporty girl enjoying vacation riding the paddleboard on sunny morning
hd00:17SLOW MOTION, CLOSE UP: Woman standing firmly on inflatable SUP board and paddling. Hands pushing and pulling the paddle through shining water surface and propelling paddleboard on sunny morning